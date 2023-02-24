Rochester Mayor Kim Norton offers condolences on pedestrian killed by plow

ROCHESTER, Minn.– A Rochester woman was struck and killed by a city snowplow Friday morning. The woman was 69 years old.
It happened just before 9 a.m. on the city's southeast side of town near the intersection of Pinewood road S.E., and 30th Avenue S.E.
Authorities are working to notify the extended family of the woman who was killed this morning.
Here's a look at the scene when police had the section of Pinewood road blocked off to investigate.
Authorities say the woman was believed to be walking when she was hit and killed by the plow.
They say the operator of it was working to clear side streets at the time.
The Minnesota state patrol is leading this investigation, and had the area blocked off for nearly three hours to reconstruct the scene.
According to Sergeant Troy Christianson, it could take several months before investigators can form a better picture of what exactly happened.
“They check a lot of brakes and stuff on the snow plow and they cannot move it until after they've done a lot of the inspections and make sure everything is operating properly. Then, they'll move it and continue the investigation.” he tells KIMT. “They also leave everything in place so the crash reconstructionist can have the actual evidence in place when he does the measuring and the drone fly-over.”
Sergeant Christianson also says this is an extremely rare tragedy and that this is the first time in his 23 years on the job that he's experienced something like this.
Rochester City Hall held a press conference about the event expressing their deepest sympathies to the family.
“We would like to extend our deepest sympathy and condolences and thoughts to the loved ones of the person that died and all those involved," says Mayor Kim Norton.
At the time, details on the crash had not yet developed, leaving people wondering what the status of the plow driver was.
The city directed any questions involving the two parties, to the Minnesota state patrol at the time of investigation.