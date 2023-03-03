Rochester Hosts Ukrainian Support Event

ROCHESTER, Minn.--Support for Ukraine continues in Rochester. An event took place at the Mayo Civic Center Friday to encourage those of Ukrainian heritage to maintain strength despite the conflict overseas.
The event titled, "The Ukraine War: 365 Days of Resistance, Remembrance, and Resolve" showcased a number of cultural influences from the country–from jewlery and literature to arts and dancing.
Dr. Alexandra Wolansky-Spinner of Mayo Clinic and her sister Lidia, who are also Ukrainian, organized the event and say it is important to understand the impact the war has even on members of the community.
One event attendee, Olya Hromis, adds she wishes the war would end so that families can be reunited.
“The war is not over yet. We would like to share our thoughts, our pain, our happiness with people and say what we are worried about…how we would like everything to be." she says.