Rochester hosts annual 'Yom Ha Shoah'

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- The Rochester B'nai Israel Synagogue hosted it's annual Yom Hashoah service in memory of the Holocaust.
Each year the service is held to remember the six million people of Jewish decent and 5 million others murdered as a genocide by the Nazis. Students of the synagogue also honored 44 children and their care givers who died in concentration camps during the war.
Richard Colman, an event attendee who was visiting from South Carolina shared his thoughts on the 44 chairs that with name cars attached to them saying, "look what happened to them. They didn't survive, and yet by keeping that memory of them alive to some extent here in the present, I thought that was quite moving."
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton took to the stand to proclaim the day as one of a memorial observance.
This year's observance , which was hosted by Rabbi Michelle Warner, also included a time of reflection by Dr. Rozalina McCoy and Dr. Alexandra Wolanskyj-Spinner who's families are currently being impacted by the War in Ukraine.
Dr. Wolanskyj-Spinner says she comes from a lineage of Jewish and Ukrainian descent and is determined to continue uncovering her family history.
Dr. Wolanksyj-Spinner spoke more about the importance of the memorial.
"Complete families just annihilated.” she says.” Not because of anything that they did but just because they exist. It's just extraordinarily difficult but also it reminds us that we're lucky and more importantly that we have a voice and the we must use that voice.”
To combat this, she says she continues to study her family's history, and remain courageous by standing up to discrimination.
Dr. Wolanksyj-Spinner says that silence is not the answer to change.