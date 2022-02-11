Rochester floral business prepares for its second busiest holiday, Valentine's Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Valentine's Day is fast approaching. One Rochester business is preparing for the big day.
Scrub Your Butt Soap Company partners with Tulips and Truffles Florist.
For them, Valentine's Day is the second busiest holiday of the year.
“We just need to be patient and wait for things to catch up,” says owner Heather Wright.
A cold winter along with the pandemic slowed business last year but this year the local shop is expecting much more traffic.
The store has run into supply issues for things like vases and baskets.
On the other side of the shop, Wright says flower supply is better compared to last year.
“Weddings that had been postponed from the pandemic and starting to come back, we still couldn't promise them what they wanted and that was fait difficult, but now things are coming along just fine,” she says.
With requests every year for blue and rainbow colored roses, this year she was finally able to order them.
“People love the rainbow,” Heather explains, “Especially with Scrub Your Butt’s jovial mood the store has the rainbow roses work really well with the customers that come here.”
One loyal customer, Merlin Adler, loves coming here often and is ordering flowers for someone special.
“I don't buy her any roses, that's her husband's job. So I always get flowers for her, she's my little girl and she's always been my little girl, ever since she was little, he says.
Wright enjoys all the last minute shoppers and calls for orders on Valentine's day.
“They work so hard to make things right, and the messages we write out on cards are often so beautiful.”
one thing that has helped with the supply of flowers - the store says they have been ordering directly from Ecuador.
The store has also been getting orders from the United Arab Emirates, Germany, and Ireland.
Wright asks that people be patient with delivery times on Monday as they are relying on volunteer drivers and road conditions.