Rochester Diversity Council reacts to Ketanji Brown Jackson

ROCHESTER, Minn.- President Biden is making history and keeping a campaign promise. He announced the nomination of Ketanji Jackson Brown. If confirmed she would be the first black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.
The diversity council sees the president's pick of Jackson as a positive move. They think she is more than qualified to sit on the highest court in the land.
According to board member Raymond Hansen, her experience is what makes her qualified. Brown Jackson sits on the Federal Appellate Court. She's a former federal district court judge and a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission and an attorney in private practice.
"This is about picking someone that has the credentials and the ability to bring her lived experiences to the U.S. Supreme Court so that she can express her opinions about the world," says Hansen.
Hansen also believes Brown Jackson's nomination is creating positive change in the U.S. Supreme Court
"This is, I think, a clear statement by him that he looks to expand the court's to not just be white guys. He wants it to be expanded to include lots of different experience among people and they will bring it to their job everyday when they dispense justice."
Brown Jackson would replace Stephen Breyer who announced his retirement last month.