Rochester city government announces multiple closures and cancellations due to snow

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Heavy snowfall is causing a slew or closures and cancellations at Rochester public facilities.
The City Council regular meeting and study session planned for Wednesday have been called off. Office-based services will be maintained by remote workers from 8 am to 5 pm on Wednesday and Thursday.
City Facilities:
The following buildings will be closed to in-person public services starting at Noon on Wednesday and all day Thursday:
· City Hall
· Development Services & Infrastructure Center (DSIC)
· Public Works Transit & Operations Center (PWTOC)
· Traffic and Operations Building (TOB)
· Water Reclamation Plant (WRP)
Rochester Police Department:
· The Records window at the Government Center closed at Noon on Wednesday.
· The Records window at the North Station closed at Noon on Wednesday.
Rochester Public Library:
· Closed at Noon on Wednesday and closed on Thursday.
· The Bookmobile will not be operating Wednesday or Thursday.
Rochester Public Transit (RPT):
· RPT is preparing for a Level 3 snow event response which is likely to result in significant delays as well as the possibility of trip or route cancellations and the delay or suspension of transit service.
· Transit users are encouraged to use the DoubleMap app for real-time bus information. This tool can help prevent prolonged waits outside in the cold. DoubleMap announcements will provide the latest information for riders delivered right to your smart phone.
Municipal Parking:
· The Center Street and 3rd Street parking ramps will be open and free to those who wish to park starting at 5:00 p.m. on Friday until noon on Sunday.
Rochester Public Utilities (RPU):
· The RPU lobby will remain open on Wednesday. Customers are encouraged to use the phone or virtual tools to conduct their business prior to visiting the front desk in-person.
Parks & Recreation:
· Recreation Center: Closing at 3:30pm Wednesday and will reopen at 3:00 p.m. Thursday.
· Graham Arena: Following Rochester Public Schools closures for any high school hockey games and will accommodate Rochester Youth Hockey, if they plan to proceed with games and practices.
· All AccessABLE Rec activities for Wednesday are canceled.
· National Volleyball Center: Closed all day Wednesday.
· Pipsqueaks Indoor Playground: Closed all day Wednesday
Public Works:
· Seasonal Parking Requirements are in effect from 2 am to 3 pm every day November 1 to April 1
o Thursday, February 23 into Friday, February 24: park on the odd side of the street
o Friday, February 24 into Saturday, February 25: park on the even side of the street
o Saturday, February 25 into Sunday, February 26 park on the odd side of the street
· Crews will be plowing and removing snow from downtown business area streets between the hours of 12:00 AM and 8:00 AM on Wednesday through Monday. “No Parking” signs with the date and time restrictions have been posted.