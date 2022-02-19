Rochester church hosts health and wellness outreach

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A faith based program is helping The Med City's African American population combat heart disease by promoting a healthy lifestyle.
Sounds of happiness were ringing through on Saturday as it celebrated winning a competition called "The Intervention". It's a contest where congregants have been enjoying their fruits and veggies while tracking steps in their Faith Program.
"The Faith Program is a cardiovascular health and wellness program that promotes heart health in African Americans," says Dr. LaPrincess Brewer, a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic. "We started here in Rochester and we've now expanded out to the Twin Cities."
The program focuses on community engagement to promote heart health in underserved populations during a 10 week trial.
"This church had the highest number of fruits and vegetables and steps tracked over the course of the intervention," explains Brewer. "We wanted to take this time out to celebrate them and celebrate the health and wellness they're promoting in the African American community here in Rochester.
It's also geared towards preventing heart disease. According to Dr. Brewer preventing heart disease is important for the African American community.
"Heart disease is the number one killer of African Americans and we're just so grateful for the support of the African American church and our mission to promote heart health in African American communities."
Christ's Church of the Jesus Hour's pastor Kenneth Rowe received a trophy for the church's work during the intervention.
"The faith program has taught us how to eat properly," says Row. "Part of this recognition today is because we have to use the faith program and our exercise program, making sure we're eating proper foods and it has made a big improvement throughout our congregation."
The church competed against 16 other churches during the intervention.
Three of the churches are in The Med City.
The hope of Christ's Church of the Jesus Hour is to raise awareness of heart health to other churches around the country.