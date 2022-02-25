Rochester catholic church prays for peace in Ukraine

ROCHESTER, Minn.- As violence continues to erupt in Ukraine, one catholic church in The Med City is praying for the people being impacted by the conflict.
Holy Spirit Catholic Church has been praying for peace in Ukraine since the conflict with Russia started. According to Father Thomas Loomis, it all started with a phone call from Pope Francis asking both believers and non-believers to combat the senselessness of violence through prayer.
The Diocese of Winona-Rochester urged Catholics to engage in fasting and prayer on Ash Wednesday, as a way of appealing for peace in the devastating conflict.
"We're not just praying for something that's far away but were praying for something that affects us all deeply and I think were seeing that in a very intimate and human way," explains Loomis. This just isn't something happening in Europe but this is something that is affecting our whole world."
Loomis also tells KIMT News 3 prayers for peace happen everyday in the Catholic faith but in light of the situation in Ukraine, it takes an even greater importance.