Rochester businesses dealing with parking problems

ROCHESTER, Minn.--Parking problems for two 7th Street businesses was a hot topic on the Facebook group "Spotted in Rochester."
Wednesday , a Facebook user posted a comment, which has since been deleted in the group, suggesting the owner of the Kinney Creek Brewery was harassing patrons of the neighboring business, Asian Food Store over parking.
With more than 300 reactions, and dozens of comments and shares, one person wrote, they "parked there a few years back, and the person inside kept shaking their head and giving dirty looks as if they were doing something wrong."
Another commenter says that they've been “a loyal customer to both businesses”, --asking the page members to “hear both sides before immediately slandering one of them” and jumping to conclusions.
Kinney Creek Brewery's owner, Donovan Seitz, also commented to clear up any misunderstandings, saying “the Asian Food Store has been very adamant about no brewery parking on their premises, and have also sent lawyer requests for the business's employees and customers to stop trespassing on their property.”
Seitz says parking has been an issue for both businesses and that coversations have been had with rochester zoning about parking needs.
KIMT NEWS 3 reached out to Seitz in a Facebook message and he says,"we are still actively working with the food store to find a resolution. but at this time we are trying to be mindful of everything and everyone involved, and want to pause on further comments at this time."
In the comments, Seitz also posted a map to give a visualization of where brewery customers can park. he says the business is also paying to use spots at the former Zorbas parking lot to help alleviate the issue.
KIMT NEWS 3 reached out to the Asian Food Store for comments and was told the owner is on vacation until Wednesday.