Rochester business getting over $700,000 state grant for expansion project

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester business is sharing in $5.4 million in funding announced Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED)
The money from the Minnesota Job Creation Fund (JCF) and the Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF) is expected to create more than 337 jobs over the next two years.
Rochester-based Nucleus Labs INC, doing business as Nucleus RadioPharma, will get a $500,000 JCK grant and a $220,000 MIF grant. Its proposed project will finish approximately 6,500 square feet of laboratory and manufacturing at the current facility, as well as add an additional 3,500 square feet of office space. The total project cost is $5 million and is expected to create 28 jobs within the first two years at an average wage of $62.95 per hour.
“The Minnesota Investment Fund and Job Creation Fund are crucial to the success of business expansion in Minnesota,” says Temporary DEED Commissioner Kevin McKinnon. “The funding announced today will support expansion that further grows Minnesota’s economy and makes way for future economic growth as well.”
Also receiving state funding:
- Advanced Interconnect Technologies LLC, St. Cloud – JCF $341,500, MIF $125,000
- Altoz, Inc., Red Lake Falls – MIF $420,000
- Clow Stamping Company, Inc., Merrifield – JCF $840,000, MIF $450,000
- Gordini USA Inc., North Mankato – JCF $800,000, MIF $210,000
- Massman Companies Inc., Alexandria – JCF $175,000, MIF $150,000
- Nextern Inc., Maple Grove – JCF $450,000, MIF $600,000
- SCR Solutions Inc., Fergus Falls – JCF $160,000