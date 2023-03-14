Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce hosts marijuana legalization business info session

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Commerce invited the Dunlap Seeger law firm to speak on how the Minnesota marijuana legalization bill would impact local businesses.
The law firm informed business owners and working professionals about what rights employers and employees would have if the bill is approved. Businesses should still be able to have drug-free workspaces, but employers should re-examine their drug policies.
The info session hosted multiple working professionals to educate them about the legislation.
"It really benefits me by having this knowledge and understanding of it's really more performance-based and making sure you are still ready for your job, so none of those basic skills change at all. It's really helping me prepare these men and women for employment,” says Workforce Development Career Navigator, Amber Manthei.
The Rochester Commerce is open to holding more meetings as the bill progresses through legislative committees.