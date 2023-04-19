Rochester Area Builders proposes pilot study into local housing market

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Area Builders proposes creating a pilot program research into the local housing market.
The project was presented to the Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Board this week to propose a concept for building a single-family home to pilot test as part of research into the local housing market.
The study would serve to gain insight into if there is a viable market for lower-priced homes in our region, with a sale cap of $335,000.
The HRA Board expressed interest in the plan, citing that it could help explore answers to the current issue of affordable housing.
Rochester Area Builders executive director Josh Eischen feels that the opportunity to develop more housing in this sort of market could go a long way in achieving inventory goals.
"The most recent study says Olmsted County needs 562 single-family homes for sale, single-family homes for the next ten years, from 2020 to 2030. And we're already behind. So, how can we, you know, test the market to see if a simple home...will it sell?
Eischen also shared that it could be a major benefit to the area's workforce amid a time where even a single-family home can exceed a sale price of $500,000 in today's market.
"We can fill that void of workforce housing," Eischen said. "The person that would qualify for that home purchase, that loan, would be somebody making 66-thousand dollars a year. So that's a new nurse at one of our larger employers, that's the workforce housing that we need."
Eischen shares that at this time, the overall goal at this time is to see a proof of concept following the pilot test.