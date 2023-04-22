Rochester 85th annual Skate show

ROCHESTER, Minn.--The Rochester Figure Skating Club hosted it's 85th Annual Ice Show Saturday under the theme, 'Showbiz'.
The three-day event which began on Friday, April 21 at the Rochester Recreation Center was one for the stars –mimicking the Hollywood theater and movies through the art of ice skating
The event features over 200 local skaters and a number of guest acts including professional figure skater, and 3x U.S. gold medalist, Ashley Clark performing “Fire and Ice”.
KIMT News 3 was able to get a glimpse of Hollywood Saturday amongst a number of attendees where skilled group and solo skaters performed shows ranging from Ghost Busters renditions to Tim Burton's, Nightmare Before Christmas.
One skater says, it's all about 'getting fluid with the ice', and embracing the music.
Payton Kappler, another member of the skating club talks more about how preparation went behind the scenes.
“We had probably like a month of practices every week. It'd be like each routine has a practice, and each of us do like five or six different numbers.” she says. “So quite a few different practices throughout the week. So it's been really time-consuming, a lot of hard work.”
"I love it. I work with the little kids so it's so nice to have a new generation starting. and they have so much fun with it. they love the costumes. "says another member, Megan Meier.
One skater, Maya Westendorf, says that despite long hours put in, being apart of the skating club is worthwhile.
“There's definitely such a wonderful community of skaters.” she says. Not just at our home club but around the world. the community is such a great place to grow up in and just to join. Like Sydney said, at anytime in your life. like it's really been such a fun thing to grow up doing."