Road crews busy battling potholes

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Whether you're driving downtown or cruising through the suburbs, potholes are still a big problem.
Local road crews from cities all over the area have been hard at work filling the hazardous holes as quick as they appear.
For the crew with Stewartville Public Works, the process of pothole filling has been broken down to a science.
Workers will first clear the hole using brooms and leaf blowers before filling it with a special mix of cold asphalt and packing it down.
The entire ordeal only takes around five to ten minutes, with the Stewartville team filling around a dozen potholes a day.
The cold mix is the key to the speedy repairs. Though it doesn't last as long as hot asphalt would, it doesn't take as long to set and is easier to apply in early spring temperature.
"Usually with the hot mix, you're doing it in warmer weathers," said Dalton Wrage, a member of Stewartville Public Works' road crew. "The nice thing about the cold mix is you can use it in the colder weather. We like to get out as soon as possible to fix any of those potholes, and we can do that with the cold mix."
Though the cold mix may only be a quick fix until the hot mix can be fully effective, it helps road crews keep up with the overwhelming demand.