"Ride to Recovery" fundraiser

PINE ISLAND, MN.-- The Pine Island American Legion Post 184 is partnering with a group of bicyclists from ‘Project Hero’ to bring awareness and support to injured veterans and first responders.
Project Hero is a nonprofit organization, dedicated to helping veterans and first responders with injuries or trauma achieve recovery. They also build and provide adaptive bikes to these individuals.
The American Legion is hoping to raise at least $2,500 friday during a fundraising event to go towards the cost of an adaptive bike.
The mayor of Pine Island, David Friese, who is also the 2nd Assistant Chief for the Pine Island Fire Department, shares why he believes support like this is so important.
“You hear the stories that come out of what they've experienced, whether it's through their service to their community or of their country.” he says. “You hear what they've done, so this is really a needed opportunity to step up and say 'hey we want to thank you for your service."
The event takes place on Friday, June 28 from 4pm to 7pm in the parking lot of Post 184. It will also be offering music, food, a dunk tank for local celebrities and a bean bag tournament. For more information on the event and how you can support, click .
You can also read more about Project Hero here.