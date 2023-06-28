 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency continues an Air
Quality Advisory FOR fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy for All category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota...locations that will continue to
experience conditions in the Red AQI category include Rochester,
Austin, and Winona.

* WHEN...Through 12 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec has
recirculated westward from Wisconsin and Michigan into eastern
Minnesota. The air quality may temporarily improve This afternoon
before another round of smoke arrives Tuesday tonight. Air quality
should improve statewide by midnight Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

"Ride to Recovery" fundraiser

The Pine Island American Legion is hosting a fundraiser to support injured veterans and first responders. KIMT News 3's Sananda McCall tells us how they are working to help those who have helped us.

PINE ISLAND, MN.-- The Pine Island American Legion Post 184 is partnering with a group of bicyclists from ‘Project Hero’ to bring awareness and support to injured veterans and first responders.  

 

Project Hero is a nonprofit organization, dedicated to helping veterans and first responders with injuries or trauma  achieve recovery. They also build and provide adaptive bikes to these individuals.

 

The American Legion is hoping to raise at least $2,500 friday during a fundraising event to go towards the cost of an adaptive bike.

 

The mayor of Pine Island, David Friese,  who is also the 2nd Assistant Chief for the Pine Island Fire Department, shares why he believes support like this is so important. 

 

“You hear the stories that come out of what they've experienced, whether it's through their service to their community or of their country.” he says. “You hear what they've done, so this is really a needed opportunity to step up and say 'hey we want to thank you for your service."

 

The event takes place on Friday, June 28 from 4pm to 7pm in the parking lot of Post 184. It will also be offering music, food, a dunk tank for local celebrities and a bean bag tournament. For more information on the event and how you can support, click here.

 

You can also read more about Project Hero here.

 

