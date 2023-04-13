 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Into Tonight, Persists For
Friday...

.The unseasonably warm conditions into Friday. With breezy
southerly winds, lower humidities and dry fuels also persisting,
critical to elevated fire conditions will round out the work
week.

Critical conditions will be widespread into this evening.

Humidity levels aren't expected to be as low Friday, nor quite as
warm, but winds will remain breezy. Fire conditions will be
elevated area-wide, with critical conditions more focused along
and north of I-90 in western and central Wisconsin.

Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread
of any fire that gets started, making them difficult to control.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA, AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston. In Wisconsin, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and
Grant.

* TIMING...through 8 pm.

* WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

RFD cancels controlled burns amid red flag warning

  • Updated
  • 0
Controlled Burn Grass Patch

One of the grass patches scheduled for a controlled burn. The burns were canceled due to the red flag warning.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the second straight day, southern Minnesota is under a Red Flag Warning.

Continuing high temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds have led to further efforts by fire departments to deter fires. Freeborn County instated a burn ban for the duration of the warning.

Though Olmsted hasn't banned starting fires, the Rochester Fire Department did cancel controlled burns it had planned for the day. They say this was to avoid looking hypocritical.

"We advise not to burn, said firefighter Spencer Klemm of RFD. "We cancelled our burning around our prescribed burns and so we advise the public to not burn as well because it can get out of hand very fast."

Though heavily advising against burns, Klemm also noted that they could still be done if extreme caution was used.

"If they were to have a campfire, we'd like it in an enclosed area, have a garden hose nearby just in case, and be sure to always have it attended."

The red flag warning will remain in place until 8 p.m. tonight.

