RFD cancels controlled burns amid red flag warning

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the second straight day, southern Minnesota is under a Red Flag Warning.
Continuing high temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds have led to further efforts by fire departments to deter fires. Freeborn County instated a burn ban for the duration of the warning.
Though Olmsted hasn't banned starting fires, the Rochester Fire Department did cancel controlled burns it had planned for the day. They say this was to avoid looking hypocritical.
"We advise not to burn, said firefighter Spencer Klemm of RFD. "We cancelled our burning around our prescribed burns and so we advise the public to not burn as well because it can get out of hand very fast."
Though heavily advising against burns, Klemm also noted that they could still be done if extreme caution was used.
"If they were to have a campfire, we'd like it in an enclosed area, have a garden hose nearby just in case, and be sure to always have it attended."
The red flag warning will remain in place until 8 p.m. tonight.