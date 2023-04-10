 Skip to main content
Return of E-transportation

  Updated
  • 0

It's a warm Monday, and you might have noticed people taking advantage of it with lime scooters.

ROCHESTER, Minn.--The electric scooters known as the 'Lime scooters' hit  the roads in the Med-City Monday. 

 

People have already begun taking advantage of the bikes and scooters, that are scattered across areas of the med-city in groups. 

 

Anyone who wants to utilize  either of the ride-share devices can download the Lime app, and set up an account. The app allows you to locate available bikes and scooters around the area. From there, you can scan the barcode sticker on either , pay a per-minute rate to ride and once you deactivate your trip, can leave the bike at a designated dropoff location.

 

The City of Rochester does not allow E-bikes and scooters to be ridden on sidewalks.

 

