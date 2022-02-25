Retired Supreme Court Justice visits Rochester Public Schools to help make quality education a fundamental right

ROCHSTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools hosted an important discussion earlier today about inequities in education.
A retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice and the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis joined the roundtable discussion on how to tackle the problem.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis says Minnesota has some of the most severe educational disparities in the nation.
Retired Supreme Court Justice, Alan Page, used the visit to emphasize his passion for education by reading his book, ‘Alan and his Perfectly Pointy Impossibly Perpendicular Pinky,’ to classes.
“You see and feel the children being cared for, and it gives me great hope - every school should be like this,” says Justice Alan Page, Co-Founder of Page Education Foundation.
The ‘Page Amendment’ was introduced in the Minnesota legislature last year. It aims to create the opportunity for every child to have access to a quality education.
Neel Kashkari, President of Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis believes education is key.
“Education is critically important to people having skills to find a good job so that economy can be at its full potential so, this is not about inflation in the short run, but long term Minnesota economic competitiveness depends on educating all young Minnesotans, and education is key to our economic future,” says Kashkari.
Kashkari also says one of the goals from Congress for the Federal Reserve is to provide maximum employment opportunities to as many Americans as possible.
Now leaders are working for the legislation to be heard in the House Education Policy Committee.