Research-based artists brings light to social issues

ROCHESTER, MN.--A Minnesota artist is encouraging conversation in the Rochester community through their new exhibit, ‘The Nexus of Well-Being and Art’, at the Rochester Art Center (RAC).
Anne Labovitz is known for her thought-provoking and conversation-starting pieces.
She says the best way to share information is through the truth. Her current exhibit at the RAC, features interviews she conducted with nine health professionals to talk about how art can impact well-being.
Labovitz’s work also compares light and dark colors in which she says those darker moments--or stories-- is needed to recognize the lighter moments.
She adds that through art, and much like journalism, she is able to bring awareness to political, and societal issues that many people face.
"I actually think it's apart of my job to enter those conversations and to have an opinion but not to be a dominate voice but to perhaps be apart of a larger conversation in a sense." Labovitz says.
To follow Labovitz’s work and the conversation, she invites the community to join her for a Gallery tour at the RAC, July 15, 29 & 30 at 1:00 PM and July 29 & 30 at 3:00 PM.
You can also meet with her at the Hippocrates Café Live on July 29 at 4:00 PM.