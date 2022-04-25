Rescheduled: The Crime Crisis

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A rescheduled event called, "The Crime Crisis," is happening at the Rochester Event Center on April 26th.
This event will discuss building community trust and safe neighborhoods, current crime trends, and how to reduce crime.
Jeff Van Nest, The Center for the American Experiment fellow, is the keynote speaker.
Olmsted County Sheriff, Kevin Torgerson and Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin are also panelists.
This event drew some controversial attention last month. It was initially planned for March 15th at the Rochester Golf and Country Club.
The country club made a last minute decision to cancel it because some people were concerned about The Center for the American Experiment's politically conservative ties.
The organization is now suing the Rochester Golf and Country Club for breach of contract.
This rescheduled event costs 5 dollars to attend and will be on April 26th from 4:30- 6 p.m.
The link to register is right here.