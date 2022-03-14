Rep. Hagedorn's widow announces run for his open House seat

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Jennifer Carnahan has announced she'll be running to fill her late husband's term for Congress in Minnesota's 1st District.
Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Minn, died on February 17th. Carnahan says she's hoping to carry on her late husband's legacy by completing the remainder of his term.
She tells KIMT News 3 her husband worked hard to carry forward the values and issues that mean the most to southern Minnesota and now she wants to make sure they have a voice.
Carnahan also responded to the Minnesota DFL statement released by Chairman Ken Martin on her run for Congress.
It, in part, points to her close association with a GOP donor arrested on federal sex-trafficking charges which in turn led to her resignation as chairwoman of the Minnesota Republican Party.
She said, "Ken Martin, the chair of the Minnesota DFL for the four years that we served as chairs of opposing parties side by side, he'd always say to me, 'You're the best chair your party's ever had and they don't have a prayers chance without you at the helm.' So, regarding things that happened back in August, you know, it's time to move on. We've addressed items and issues and to do a guilt by association, it's in the past so we're looking forward and focusing on what's best for the district."
Carnahan says she has given her heart and soul to the Republican party with the goal of advancing the Minnesota GOP and wishes to focus on that moving forward.
However, the DFL statement went on to say, "It is clear that Carnahan has no business serving in any elected office whatsoever."