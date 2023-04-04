Rep. Andy Smith looking to create psychedelic medicine task force

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota House Representative Andy Smith (DFL) is proposing to form a task force focusing on psychedelic medicine treating mental illnesses.
The Mayo Clinic Department of Psychiatry and Psychology reports encouraging initial signs of psychedelic drugs helping patients suffering from mental disorders. However, the long term effects of these substances are still unknown.
The taskforce would mainly concentrate on three drugs: LSD, MDMA, and Psilocybin. Lawmakers, physicians, psychiatrists, and other medical researchers would learn about the substances to make recommendations on how to legalize the drugs responsibly for patients.
"Unfortunately, most of these drugs kind of got wrapped around the world on drugs in the 1980s and so there's a lot of antiquated laws that are stimming both the research and allowing these drugs to be used in treatment. The goal of the taskforce is to see how we can roll back those regulations well and responsibly," said Smith.
Representative Smith believes psychedelics could be a cheaper alternative compared to other medicines.
"These drugs . . . have incredible potential to help people who are suffering from depression and at a much cheaper cost. Antidepressants are expensive . . . and these drugs you can usually take them much cheaper," said Smith.
The proposal is an item in the Health, Finance, and Policy bill. The Minnesota House of Representatives are voting on the bill in either late April or early May.