Renovations to Freeborn County Fairgrounds are underway

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The famous Freeborn County Fairgrounds are getting a much-needed facelift before this year's county fair.
Construction crews have been hard at work at the fairgrounds installing a myriad of renovations, including replacing water pipes, rebuilding restrooms, and building a new pavilion.
These new additions are designed so families can enjoy their time at the fairgrounds even more. The new pavilion and upgrades to the grandstands will provide better shade for those looking to picnic or just take a break from the action.
Phil Wacholz, the county engineer, says there are also plans to improve technology on the grounds.
"We'll also be adding security cameras and better data connectivity throughout the fairgrounds for point-of-sale, credit card machine type connectivity," he said. "We're even adding wireless capability to our fair line building."
The most recent project added to the docket is repaving the blacktop of the fairgrounds, which was approved by the board of commissioners just last week. It became necessary after crews dug through the pavement for the aforementioned pipe replacements.
"We needed to repair a lot of the blacktop that we dug through, so we're taking that opportunity to do a refresh on all the paved surfaces and then added some paving for better accessibility for our fair users," said Wacholz.
Adding more accessibility is another focus of the project, as many fairgoers use canes or wheelchairs. Wacholz, as well as the entire board, knows that big investments have to be made into these projects for the sake of keeping residents coming.
"The fair board, the agricultural society, is also supporting a large portion of the cost related to the restroom and shade pavilion," he said. "They are raising money and soliciting donations and contributing money from their reserves to add this to the fairgrounds."
County officials expect construction to be finished in time for the Freeborn County Fair, which will take place from August 1st to the 6th.