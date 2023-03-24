 Skip to main content
Remodeling for Austin Public Library continues

  • Updated
Austin Public Library Remodel

The remodeled exterior of the Austin Public Library, which will soon include a new porch.

AUSTIN, Minn. - The remodeling of Austin Public Library continues to progress.

The $1.5 million project broke ground last winter and is nearing completion.

The library was closed all week as construction crews put the finishing touches on the library's interior.

Other new additions include two study rooms, a new service desk, a porch on the building's west wing, and a 12-person conference room.

The library will reopen to the public on March 28th.

Updates on the project can be found on the Austin Public Library's Facebook page.

