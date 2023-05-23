Regaining strength to sing

ROCHESTER, MN.-- "Imagine a concert pianist losing their hand." This is what singer Dani A'mor told her doctors when they told her it was possible that she could lose her voice.
She started singing at the age of 4 and eventually became a singer by trade
performing jazz and soul music.
Behind the curtain however, she'd been battling lupus & fibromyalgia.
"I was on oxygen 24 hours a day, 24/7. It was very difficult for me to talk. I started teaching my family sign language in order for me to communicate."A’mor said.
In 2020 lung issues led to a decline in her health and her singing. Then, a state of depression and suicide attempts.
A’mor described her lowest point as "unflinching darkness. It felt like a complete weight...an overwhelming weight of darkness."
After feeling unheard in health facilities, A'mor and her husband, Andre made a move from Colorado to Rochester to receive care from the Mayo Clinic.
For three years, she didn't sing, until meeting a singer at a karaoke night in Rochester. Who ended up being the lead singer of the local band The Soul Train, which A'mor now performs with as a back-up singer.
A’mor recalls, "I decided to restart or I guess frontline my band again so I got some guys together here in Rochester and Friday was our first gig here and then Saturday we did another one so now I'm headlining again."
After changing her tune, she says it was only possible by knowing it's important to find something to hold on to–to get to the next verse of your "life song."
"There's light that can come through the darkest point.” A’mor says. “I promise you there is, and you just have to hold on to that next day. Find something to just grip onto and don't let go."