Reframing The Word "Healthy"

Rochester, Minn. - March is national nutrition month. In this day and age, we're bombarded with the latest health trends, fad diets, exercises and "quick fixes."
KIMT News 3's Tyler Utzka sat down with Minnesota-based nutrition expert chef Marshall O'Brien, who says it's time to reframe the word "healthy."
O'Brien says the word "healthy" depicts negative connotations with certain foods. He says you need to focus on eating real, nourishing whole foods.
"I always say nourishing is different from eating," O'Brien says. "I always love the fact that when people just say, 'hey, I'm going to have good lean protein, slow carbohydrates, fruits, vegetables, whole grains and some good healthy fats.' Then they can go back about their business."
O'Brien also says it's how nutritionists word the benefits of eating healthy foods.
"You can't say it's all about being healthy. Do you want to play with your kids pain-free? Do you want to be able to focus on your job better? Do you want to feel like you have a little more energy at the end of the day? That messaging is key."
