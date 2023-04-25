Reentry expo event for second chances

ROCHESTER, MINN.-- Olmsted County partnered with the Rochester Workforce Development Tuesday to help anyone with a criminal background tackle some common issues.
The event called Second Chance Reentry Expo, took place at the Bethel Lutheran Church to help bring awareness to available resources for those with criminal records-- who have served out their legal obligations.
The Salvation Army was also at the event helping with emergency dental services for those who do not have health insurance.
Family Service Rochester's FATHER Project program participated in the expo and is dedicated to fathers overcome barriers that prevent them from supporting their children financially and emotionally.
Jo Robbins, case manager with the project says services like this have helped him re-enter into society.
“I am also a former alumni of the program and they helped me with so many things. And because of that, I was able to get custody of my kid.” Robbins says.” I'm a homeowner today, a taxpayer today. I'm not in any kind of trouble. I'm a productive member of society."
For a full list of second chance support organizations and services, click here.