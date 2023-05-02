Red Flag Warning issued throughout the viewing area

Red Flag Warning
Areas Affected: Anoka; Benton; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Chisago; Dakota; Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Pope; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR MUCH OF MINNESOTA... .Steady northwest winds with gusts near 30 mph are expected again today with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent. Some humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire weather conditions are expected and any fires that form will have the ability to spread quickly. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY... The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota.
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are possible.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Red Flag Warning
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth
.Strong and gusty northwest winds today, combined with low humidity values this afternoon and evening, will result in extreme fire weather conditions across much of northern Iowa. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTH CENTRAL IOWA... The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...North central Iowa.
* WIND...Northwest wind at 20 to 25 mph with gusts to near 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Falling to between 20 to 25 percent this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Red Flag Warning
Areas Affected: Dodge; Mower
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon and Early Evening for Parts of Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa... .Afternoon humidities are expected fall into the teens and lower 20s across parts of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota this afternoon. In addition, there will be sustained northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with winds gusts of 25 to 35 mph. While fuels are starting to green-up, there is still plenty of dead grasses around from last year`s growing season to support fires which could spread quickly if ignited. These conditions are expected to produce critical fire weather conditions; therefore, the Fire Weather Watch will be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning for this afternoon and early evening. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR DODGE AND MOWER COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA AND FLOYD AND MITCHELL COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST IOWA... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell and Floyd. In Minnesota, Dodge and Mower.
* TIMING...This afternoon and evening.
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as the teens and lower 20s.
* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 50s.
* IMPACTS...any fires that start could quickly move, spreading rapidly and become hard to control. Please heed any local burning bands.
Special Weather Statement
Areas Affected: Fillmore; Houston; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
...Near-Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected This Afternoon and Early Evening for Parts of Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa, and in Buffalo County in west-central Wisconsin... .Afternoon humidities are expected fall into the lower and mid-20s across parts of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota, and in Buffalo County in west-central Wisconsin. In addition, there will be sustained northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with winds gusts of 25 to 35 mph. While fuels are starting to green-up, there is still plenty of dead grasses around from last year`s growing season to support fires which could potentially spread quickly if ignited. Due to these near-critical fire weather conditions, burning is not advised today. In addition, be careful of driving off-road vehicles in grassy areas and do not dispose of cigarettes out of vehicle windows.
Red Flag Warning
Areas Affected: Franklin; Humboldt; Pocahontas; Wright
.Strong and gusty northwest winds today, combined with low humidity values this afternoon and evening, will result in extreme fire weather conditions across much of northern Iowa. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTH CENTRAL IOWA... The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...North central Iowa.
* WIND...Northwest wind at 20 to 25 mph with gusts to near 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Falling to between 20 to 25 percent this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
