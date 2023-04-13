Red Flag Warning in effect Thursday for entire viewing area

Red Flag Warning
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Again Today... .Another day of unseasonable warmth coupled with breezy southerly winds and deep mixing will renew the threat for critical fire weather conditions from late this morning through this evening. Relative humidity values fall to around 15 to 25 percent this afternoon and early evening. East of the Mississippi River, expect southerly winds of 15-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph. West of the river, these southerly winds will be around 20-25 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph. Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread of any fire that gets started, making them difficult to control. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag Warning for for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek, Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore and Houston. In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and Grant.
* TIMING...From 11 am through 8 pm.
* WINDS...East of the Mississippi River, southerly winds of 15-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph. West of the river, southerly winds around 20-25 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning bans.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Red Flag Warning
Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Will Continue Across All of Central Iowa This Afternoon and Early Evening... .Little change in fire weather conditions is expected from yesterday. The combination of low humidity values, strong southwest winds, well above normal temperatures, and very dry fuels will result in critical and erratic fire conditions across all of central Iowa again this afternoon. Some improvement is expected on Friday with higher relative humidity and slightly less wind. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR ALL OF CENTRAL IOWA...
* AFFECTED AREA...All Central Iowa
* WIND...Southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Dropping to 20 to 25 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and uncontrollably. Outdoor burning is NOT recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Red Flag Warning
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Again Today... .Another day of unseasonable warmth coupled with breezy southerly winds and deep mixing will renew the threat for critical fire weather conditions from late this morning through this evening. Relative humidity values fall to around 15 to 25 percent this afternoon and early evening. East of the Mississippi River, expect southerly winds of 15-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph. West of the river, these southerly winds will be around 20-25 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph. Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread of any fire that gets started, making them difficult to control. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag Warning for for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek, Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore and Houston. In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and Grant.
* TIMING...From 11 am through 8 pm.
* WINDS...East of the Mississippi River, southerly winds of 15-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph. West of the river, southerly winds around 20-25 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning bans.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Red Flag Warning
Areas Affected: Anoka; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Le Sueur; Martin; Nicollet; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan
...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA... .Abnormally warm temperatures will allow relative humidity values to drop to around 20 percent Thursday afternoon. This dry air combined with dry fuels and winds of 20 to 25 mph will allow for fires to spread quickly. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMDITIES AND BREEZY WINDS ACROSS SOUTHERN AND EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA... The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* WIND...South to between 15 and 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Dropping in the afternoon to around 20 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.