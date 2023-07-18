 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recovered body identified

  • Updated
  • 0

The body of a man found in a pond in Byron has been identified. KIMT News 3's Sananda McCall has the latest on this developing case

BYRON, MN.--The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office discovered a man's body in a retention pond near Byron City Hall Monday. On Tuesday, medical examiners  identified the man as 39-year old Wade Gordon, Jr. of Rochester. 

 

Authorities say Gordon was reported missing on July 7, which his family says was unusual behavior of him. He was last seen leaving his job at Ornua Ingredients in Byron just before 1:30 that morning.  

 

After receiving a tip of strange noises, a deputy investigated the area near the pond, which led to the discovery. 

 

Upon learning the new information, Ornua Ingredients provided a statement saying, “ We think what happened to Wade is tragic. We're currently in efforts to support both existing employees and Wade's family.”

 

Recommended for you