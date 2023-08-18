Recommended sleep times for children

MASON CITY, IA–Experts say it's time for bed! Dr. Kristin Avery from MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center says the right sleep schedule could ensure your child's best chance at learning.
The chart below lists out recommended times kids ages five through 12 should wake up and go to sleep. It suggests, elementary students to get anywhere between nine and 12 hours of sleep a day--with wakeup times ranging from 6:00 am to 7:30 am..
Dr. Avery says sleep times for teens should also be considered. She says often times after-school naps can get in the way of of a steady sleep schedule for older kids.
“Getting into more later school age and high school, still-- I mean ideally if they could get 10 hours of sleep that would be great.” Dr. Avery says she believes the reason some bedtimes shift is because kids have homework, sports, and other activities the limit going to bed early.
She says an hour or two before bed, parents can encourage their kids to stay away from electronics, get some exercise, or even take a shower to prepare for a good night of rest.