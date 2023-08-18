 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 95 to 102 expected.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Floyd and Chickasaw
Counties. In Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and
Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Recommended sleep times for children

MASON CITY, IA–Experts say it's time for bed! Dr. Kristin Avery from MercyOne North Iowa  Medical Center says the right sleep schedule could ensure your child's best chance at learning.

 

The chart  below lists out recommended times kids ages five through 12 should wake up and go to sleep. It suggests, elementary students to get anywhere between nine and 12 hours of sleep a day--with wakeup times ranging from 6:00 am to 7:30 am..  

Sleep Chart for Children

 

Dr. Avery says sleep times for teens should also be considered. She says often times after-school naps can get in the way of of a steady sleep schedule for older kids.  

 

“Getting into more later school age and high school, still-- I mean ideally if they could get 10 hours of sleep that would be great.”  Dr. Avery says she believes the reason some bedtimes shift is because kids have homework, sports, and other activities the limit going to bed early. 

 

She says an hour or two before bed, parents can encourage their kids to stay away from electronics,  get some exercise, or even take a shower to prepare for a good night of rest.

