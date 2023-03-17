Real Estate Tips to Boost Your Luck

Rochester, Minn. -- 2022 was a bad year for those looking to buy a home. Rising interest rates slowed, but that didn't stop home prices from reaching record highs.
Claire Killen, the owner of Emerald Real Estate, stopped by Rochester today on ways to save money when looking for a home.
With spring around the corner, the warmer temperatures will help increase sales.
"Spring market is kinda like the start of the jump to everybody kinda getting on the housing market," Killen said. "There's a lot of time when it's the winter market -- we tend to see people having to sell in winter."
She says people like to wait until spring and summer to sell because they can see the yards and the flowers.
Even with the current state of the economy, Killen says it's a perfect time for buyers and sellers.
"The interest rate has come down half a percent in the last week and a half," she said. "Our chief economist at the National Association of Realtors is looking at the interest rate being a lot lower by the end of the first half of this year."
