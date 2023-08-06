Real estate agency holds client appreciation event

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Gwaltney Group of RE/MAX Results held their annual client appreciation event today at the History Center of Olmsted County. The theme of this year's event was country picnic. The clients who attended were able to play some games, eat some food, and even win some gift cards. They also had the chance to win a dream vacation-airfare included-to a place in America or Europe.
“We have a motto at the Gwaltney Group and it says that we treat our clients like friends, and we do become friends with our clients, okay? So, the bottom line is we really like to get to know our clients inside and outside of the transactions," Robin Gwaltney, the team leader of the real estate agency, said.
On December 9th, Gwaltney Group of RE/MAX Results will help their clients see a movie for free at CineMagic Hollywood 12 Theatres.