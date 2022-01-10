RCTC's spring semester begins with in-person learning

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Winter break is over for students at RCTC. Today, students returned to their studies and were excited to be back.
Many of the students are not worried about returning to in-person classes with COVID-19 cases rising.
Most are just glad to be back in the classroom. They're required to follow the campus protocols. This includes wearing a mask whether they're vaccinated or not.
They're also required to provide proof of vaccination or participate in weekly testing if they're involved with athletics and extra curricular activities.
"Compared to last year we had to do distance learning for half the time and so it's a little bit of a change to be back," says Danya Bashir. "I am glad to be back and to be in-person learning because it is alot easier than distance learning and I feel safe as is."
Other students, including Owen Senjem, are also glad to return to in-person classes.
"That how I learn. "I learn alot better in-person," says Senjem.
Classes are still both online and in-person. RCTC is having a week full of welcome back events. For a full list of them, click here.