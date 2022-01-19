RAEDI seeking business proposals for former Seneca site

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners signed an agreement with the Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. or RAEDI on Tuesday that will begin a business proposal process for the former Seneca manufacturing site.
The county purchased the 11 acre plot of land from Seneca Foods in 2019 for more than 5 million.
The former manufacturing plant was demolished a year later by the county.
RAEDI President John Wade said the phased process invites business owners to pitch a business proposal.
"This is a proposal process and this first phase is to allow developers to invite developers in fact to look at the site and envision what they feel might be best for that site and then we will advance those proposals and those thoughts onto the county board for discussion," Wade said.
Wade said the proposal process is expected to be carried out until this summer.
Across from Graham Park is one the last remaining Seneca manufacturing buildings, which was transformed into The Workshop Food Hall and Bar.
Drew Sincebagh is the Director of Operations at The Workshop Food Hall and Bar and said he hopes a new building will increase customer traffic.
"it is great to have it no matter what but something community driven that would bring a lot of traffic through here would be great. We see a lot of families and sports teams through here. Anything like that or anything that can bring the community out to this area some more," Sincebagh said.
The county will pay RAEDI $60,000 for its services.