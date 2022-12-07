 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Hazardous travel from wintry weather Thursday into Thursday
night...

.A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state by
Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below
freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over north central
and into west central Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall
accumulations are expected across the north where up to 4 inches
may fall by the time the system clears out early Friday. This will
create areas of hazardous travel conditions due to slick and
covered roads along with visibility reductions. Just to the south
and west a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow or sleet is
possible. This would lead to slick conditions especially on
elevated surfaces, however the extent of the impacts are uncertain
due to temperatures close to freezing.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

RAEDI is helping people start businesses and stay in business in the new year

  • Updated
  • 0

One local organization in Rochester is looking to help small businesses in the area.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Area Economic Development Inc., known as RAEDI, now operates out of the Minnesota Bio Business Development Center in downtown Rochester.

RAEDI joined forces with the Small Business Development Center and other area groups to set up a one stop shop there with one thing in common. They are focused on helping people start businesses and stay in business. 

The organization says 50 percent of businesses in Rochester are small businesses. 

Last year alone they met with more than 450 aspiring business owners or those who are already in business.

President John Wade says this shows there is a lot of interest right now in starting a business in southeastern Minnesota. 

“The overall economy may be a little soft in 2023, but we remain optimistic about the regional economy based in healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing. Those are very important sectors to the economy,” he says. 

“And we believe we are as well positioned as any area to survive and hopefully thrive during the months to come but we also are excited about the vast number of people that are interested in starting businesses

There will be an upcoming workshop at the old 4H building located at the fairground on January 7 from 10 to noon. It is in conjunction with a series of workshops on Saturdays through March. 

This workshop will be focusing on minority business owners but is open to anyone. 

RAEDI encourages anyone who is looking to start a business or wanting help with their current business to reach out at (507) 738-1002 or visit here. https://www.raedi.com/ 

 

