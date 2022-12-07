RAEDI is helping people start businesses and stay in business in the new year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Area Economic Development Inc., known as RAEDI, now operates out of the Minnesota Bio Business Development Center in downtown Rochester.
RAEDI joined forces with the Small Business Development Center and other area groups to set up a one stop shop there with one thing in common. They are focused on helping people start businesses and stay in business.
The organization says 50 percent of businesses in Rochester are small businesses.
Last year alone they met with more than 450 aspiring business owners or those who are already in business.
President John Wade says this shows there is a lot of interest right now in starting a business in southeastern Minnesota.
“The overall economy may be a little soft in 2023, but we remain optimistic about the regional economy based in healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing. Those are very important sectors to the economy,” he says.
“And we believe we are as well positioned as any area to survive and hopefully thrive during the months to come but we also are excited about the vast number of people that are interested in starting businesses
There will be an upcoming workshop at the old 4H building located at the fairground on January 7 from 10 to noon. It is in conjunction with a series of workshops on Saturdays through March.
This workshop will be focusing on minority business owners but is open to anyone.
RAEDI encourages anyone who is looking to start a business or wanting help with their current business to reach out at (507) 738-1002 or visit here. https://www.raedi.com/