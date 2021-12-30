You are the owner of this article.
...Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year's Day...

.A significant storm system with the potential for moderate to
heavy snow over portions of southern Iowa will impact the area
New Year's Day. The combination of strong north winds and a dry,
more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow and
potentially significant travel problems in the areas affected.
Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the event will
be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected all of
Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of the season
moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are expected across
northern Iowa.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Most of Northern Iowa and portions of Western Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Quarry Hill Nature Center holds animal meet and greet

  • Updated
  • 0

Some reptiles and amphibians left their homes to meet the public this afternoon.

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Some area wildlife got to meet their curious younger Rochester neighbors today.

Children had the opportunity to learn more about reptiles and amphibians at the Quarry Hill Nature Center.

This afternoon,  kids got to touch a garter and milk snake and get a close up look at a toad.

The nature center had the animal meet and greet to give children something to do while on winter break. Public relations and outreach coordinator Lori Forstie tells me why this event is important to our community.

"This is mission focused for us here at Quarry Hill Nature Center. We're always wanting to share with the public a little bit more about the natural world and we co-exist with the animals in our Minnesota habitat."

Children also got to see owls and turtles. In case you missed today's animal meet and greet, the nature center will have Critter Sunday next month. The community will have the opportunity to learn more about owls.

