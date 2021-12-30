Quarry Hill Nature Center holds animal meet and greet

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Some area wildlife got to meet their curious younger Rochester neighbors today.
Children had the opportunity to learn more about reptiles and amphibians at the Quarry Hill Nature Center.
This afternoon, kids got to touch a garter and milk snake and get a close up look at a toad.
The nature center had the animal meet and greet to give children something to do while on winter break. Public relations and outreach coordinator Lori Forstie tells me why this event is important to our community.
"This is mission focused for us here at Quarry Hill Nature Center. We're always wanting to share with the public a little bit more about the natural world and we co-exist with the animals in our Minnesota habitat."
Children also got to see owls and turtles. In case you missed today's animal meet and greet, the nature center will have Critter Sunday next month. The community will have the opportunity to learn more about owls.