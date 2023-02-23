Public works trucks away snow after winter storm

ROCHESTER, Minn-- During the storm, plow drivers have been working tirelessly around the clock to make the roads the best they can.
With the amount of snowfall that the area’s had, the Rochester Public Works department says it could possibly take up to four days to clear the roads, and afterward neighborhoods.
Crews are working earlier in the day to pick up the piles. Downtown area cleanup usually runs from midnight to 8 a.m. to clear out metered parking.
The snow is then moved to a variety of locations that would be most feasible for traffic flow, making sure to not cause any obstruction to the roads.
“We've got quite a few different locations spread out through town from south to the north, east...west that we kind of just dictate where the snow goes based on location or where it's coming from." says Jake Busho, the city’s street maintenance supervisor.
In the process of cleanup, RPW urges drivers to steer clear from the plows if possible.
Busho says, “If you do see us out with a snow blower, don't try to get in between the trucks. Just let them come through, we generally can get through a half a block area pretty quick.”
He continues to say that having a car or vehicle in between the plows puts all drivers at risk of danger and possibly hazardous circumstances.