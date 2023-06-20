Public Memorial set for Madeline Kingsbury

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 9 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday across
southeast Minnesota.

Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an
environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic
Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-
level ozone. These pollutants will be transported by southerly winds
from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota.

Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours
when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone
will be low in the morning, late evening, and overnight. Ozone
levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI)
category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across
southeast Minnesota. The alert area includes Rochester and Winona.
In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Public Memorial set for Madeline Kingsbury

  • Updated
  • 0

A public memorial has been set to celebrate the life of Madeline Kingsbury, KIMT News 3's Sananda McCall has more on the upcoming memorial as well as a message from her family to anyone suffering from domestic violence

WINONA, Minn.--  After months of distress in searching for the missing Winona woman, Madeline Kingsbury, loved ones and the community are able to say goodbye to the late mother of two, who authorities say was killed by her former partner, Adam Fravel.

 

A public memorial will be held at 1 pm Sunday, June 25  at the Winona State University's McCown gym.

 

For a community that has supported the Kingsbury family through searches and donations, the memorial serves as an opportunity to continuing shining the light on Maddi.

 

Madeline's father, David posted on the Finding Madeline Kingsbury Facebook page, thanking everyone for the role they played in bringing her justice. He says, now the mission is to be "very vocal and very loud" about preventing domestic abuse violence. 

 

Others spoke on the need for victims to seek help. 

 

"I think sometimes you don't realize how bad it is when you're in it.” One person, Katelyn Bruce, says. “That's just your life , that's what you know, that's what you're committed to and especially if you have kids, you're trying to provide a sense of normalcy for them. Maybe it's hard to see the big picture and think, 'I can take this on, it's for them and you don't realize how bad it is."

 

If you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

 

