Public Memorial set for Madeline Kingsbury

WINONA, Minn.-- After months of distress in searching for the missing Winona woman, Madeline Kingsbury, loved ones and the community are able to say goodbye to the late mother of two, who authorities say was killed by her former partner, Adam Fravel.
A public memorial will be held at 1 pm Sunday, June 25 at the Winona State University's McCown gym.
For a community that has supported the Kingsbury family through searches and donations, the memorial serves as an opportunity to continuing shining the light on Maddi.
Madeline's father, David posted on the Finding Madeline Kingsbury Facebook page, thanking everyone for the role they played in bringing her justice. He says, now the mission is to be "very vocal and very loud" about preventing domestic abuse violence.
Others spoke on the need for victims to seek help.
"I think sometimes you don't realize how bad it is when you're in it.” One person, Katelyn Bruce, says. “That's just your life , that's what you know, that's what you're committed to and especially if you have kids, you're trying to provide a sense of normalcy for them. Maybe it's hard to see the big picture and think, 'I can take this on, it's for them and you don't realize how bad it is."
If you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.