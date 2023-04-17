Public Hearing set for 'Bob's Trailer Park'

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- The City of Rochester has set a public hearing date to address the concerns of those impacted by the recent closing of Bob's Trailer Park.
On May 15 , council members will review a closure statement submitted by the former park's owner, and will determine if displaced residents are eligible for relocation payments.
Since 2020 the city and county have been meeting with park management , and in the Fall of 2022 the owner communicated their intention to close the park, after an early morning fire caused over $50,000 worth of damage to a vacant trailer. In February this year, the trailer park encountered another fire incident and became condemned due to lack of water and heating in the units.
Remaining residents have extensions through May 31 to vacate the property.