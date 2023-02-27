Prosperity Initiative is Accepting Entrepreneurs

OWATONNA, Minn.–The Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) is looking for businesses to join their Prosperity Initiative program. For all entrepreneurs of BIPOC and underserved communities, the program provides ten weeks of coaching to develop successful business strategies.
The services touch on all aspects of business - such as computer literacy, loan proposals, bookkeeping and even hiring.
The SMIF'S business program specialist, Kara Sorensen says it is important to invest in and collaborate with small businesses locally to keep building a strong local economy.
She tells KIMT News 3, “If you can create a collaborative partnership of entrepreneurs in a community, you can really start to see the light bulbs come on within a community and spark a lot of development from that point forward."
Every member in the community has a position and responsibility to build their community, Sorensen says.
More than 80 clients have graduated from the Prosperity Initiative program since its launch in 2016.
The program is supported, in part, by the State of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota department of Employment and Economic Development.
Open enrollment is available for companies that would like to participate. For businesses that would like to participate with other entrepreneurs, applications must be submitted by March 20th.