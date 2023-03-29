Proposed Austin whitewater park gains support from city council

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Austin City Council approved funding for a feasibility study on if the Cedar River could support a whitewater park.
The proposed park, known by its supporters as Austin Whitewater on the Cedar, would make the river more suitable for recreational activities like kayaking and tubing.
It's the brainchild of Austin native Nathan Smit, who first came up with the idea when he saw a similar park in Charles City, IA. He believes the addition of the park would be beneficial for the community.
"It brings a lot of economic activity, so new businesses, excitement," he said. "Tubers, kayakers, paddleboarders can use it, so you're bringing in a lot of economic tourism."
The planned park would begin at a pedestrian bridge near the Ramsey Mills Pond Dam by 4th Avenue Southeast. The park would extend past the dam until reaching Oakland Avenue East. The dam would need to be modified for safer recreational use, but no final plan has been decided on.
Currently, no whitewater parks exist in Minnesota. Smit says it's an exciting prospect to be the first.
"I think it's amazing if you can be first at anything," he said. "This would be a tremendous opportunity to realize the power of our river and the economic development of our downtown, so we're really excited. We never would've thought that flat Mower County would have white water, potentially."
The enthusiasm has spread to other residents, including Tim Ruzek. Ruzek, the water plan and outreach coordinator of Mower County's Soil and Water Conservation District, backs the project because it would benefit the ecosystem of the river.
"Right now, [Mills Pond Dam] is a tall dam and fish obviously can't make their way upstream with that," he said. "With this whitewater project, we'd also be able to improve fish passage."
The study approved by the council comes with $10,000 in grants. That money, along with other private investments, will pay for the resources that could push the program to the next steps.
"We hired an engineering firm and they're going to look at all of the intangibles, said Smit. "They're gonna look at flood mitigation, they're going to look at design, they're going to have 3D renderings for the public to see. At the end of that, we'll have an idea on cost, feasibility, what it looks like. It'll be great.
If the project is given the green light, Smit expects the park to be ready by 2027.
More information on the project can be found on its Facebook page and promotional YouTube video.