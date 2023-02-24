Project Legacy speaks on impact of $20,000 Mayo Clinic grant

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- 14 years ago a Rochester husband and wife created "Project Legacy", to create opportunities for young people to overcome generational poverty and trauma.
Their efforts have grabbed the attention of the Mayo Clinic who has granted the organization with funding for the past eight years.
The organization has worked with 300 children total, assisted with 54 college degrees earned, and nearly 14 others on track to earn their degree within the next year.
Legacy says the group acts as an exit ramp to those wanting to escape a life of disadvantages to a place of community and kinship.
They provide mental health and educational resources, talking groups and assist in meeting basic needs such as food, clothing and housing.
Karen Edmonds, Executive Director and Co-founder of Project Legacy says in the program's earlier stages, seeking funding was difficult. However, with the right pitch and purpose, they were able to gain community support.
“The giving from and the support from Mayo clinic has been transformational. They have just, this last year worked with us to develop a mentorship program specifically for project legacy youth," she says.
This year, the mayo clinic granted $20,000 to the organization, in support of it's mission to provide hope, connections and support.
"You know funding is always difficult. But I think it you have a clear mission and you can articulate what it is that you're doing and there's a need, the community will rise up to assist."
Edmond says community colleges and even high schools in the Twin Cities are looking to partner with the non-profit.
If you’re interested in volunteering with Project Legacy, submit an application here.