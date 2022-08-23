Project Hero's cyclists in the 'Great Lakes Challenge' stop in Pine Island

PINE ISLAND, Minn.-Around 40 cyclists from the United States and Germany that are apart of Project Hero, a non profit that helps veterans and first responders recover from injuries and PTSD, stopped in Pine Island before continuing on to Madison, Wis. on Tuesday.
Project Hero's Peter Bylsma said the 'Great Lakes Challenge' is a therapeutic ride for first responders and veterans and is 450 miles in total, with cyclists hammering out around 60 miles a day.
Bylsma said each rider has a common motivation.
"All of them have a story to tell and most of them have been told they are live a normal life they are not going to have an opportunity to achieve their goals and of course with these people. This is the one thing you do not want to tell them in a sense because that is going to motivate them. That is going to get them out and that is going to get them together and they are going to achieve those goals and that is what Project Hero is about," Bylsma said.
You can learn more about Project Hero here.