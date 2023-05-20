Pride brings community together

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- For many, Saturday provided much needed support from the community with reassurance to be true to oneself.
This year, the Rochester Pride board members wanted to make sure the events came back bigger and better. With 2023’s turnout of over 2,000 attendees, one board member, Julie Winters, says, “mission accomplished”.
"It's really heartwarming to see the community of Rochester as a whole become much more progressive, much more accepting of the LGBTQ community." Winters says.
The festivities started at Soldiers Field Memorial Park and went on for five hours. By 7pm the crowd made it's way to Little Thistle brewery for the after party.
The after party also had some of Rochester's favorite entertainers, such as 2 Kings & A Queen, and the headlining act, Dani A'mor.
Members and allies of the LGBTQ community spoke about what it means to be able to celebrate acceptance in Rochester.
"Don't be scared.” Emma, and event attendee said. “ It's kind of a place for us to be us." said a friend, Delilah.
Winters went on to say that the event represents progress.
"I think for the younger generation whose just trying to find themselves, coming out and seeing this amount of community support is amazing for them."
Some even expressed what work still needs to be done to make sure all people are united.
Emma commented, "This whole community has been put down. So many place everywhere."
Meanwhile Dani A’mor also chimed in to say, " I think a lot of acceptance needs to happen. I think the understanding that we are just people and we have a right to love who we want to love."
When it all comes down to it, event attendees say the pride movement means love.
"Love is accepting someone for who they are. I think love just brings you happiness. Love is pain, love is beauty...love is everything." A’mor says.