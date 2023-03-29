Price of diesel at cheapest prices since Ukraine invasion

ROCHESTER, Minn. - To the relief of farmers and truck drivers everywhere, diesel prices have dropped to levels not seen since the start of the war in Ukraine.
Costs exploded when Russia invaded thanks to a drop in oil exports. Russia, one of the largest exporters in the world, slowed output due to needing more to support the war efforts and in retaliation to sanctions from the West.
Prices reached their highest point last summer, peaking around $5.50 per gallon. It's a stark contrast to now, where some local gas stations are selling diesel for as low as $3.79 per gallon.
The drop can be attributed to a number of factors, such as the increased interest rates, warmer temperatures lowering the need for heating oil, and an overall decline in demand.
Though the fall has been a blessing for many people's wallets, some are skeptical the drop will last.
"It kind of goes back and forth," said Shane Birch, a truck driver from La Crosse, WI. "It'll go down a little bit, it'll go right back up."
Despite doubts, experts believe prices will continue to fall as long as the conflict in Ukraine doesn't escalate.