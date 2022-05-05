Prayers offered over abortion rights decision on National Day of Prayer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Across the country Americans are observing National Day of Prayer.
It's held the first Thursday of May and is meant to encourage communities to reflect through prayer.
Some Rochester community members are taking an opportunity to focus their prayers on the future of abortion.
The Salvation Army Community Center hosted a prayer service on Thursday afternoon.
Those in attendance spent some time reflecting on how a Supreme Court draft could overture Roe v. Wade.
Wendell Amstutz, the president of the National Community Resource Center, led the service. He's hoping Roe v. Wade is overturned but is also praying the decision is made with compassion.
He said, "Hopefully today is a day of reconciliation, a day of compassion for people and a day where we make a fresh commitment to loving people."
Amstutz went on to say he hopes those in favor of overturning the ruling stay strong but asks, when having conversations about the topic, we all do so with kindness, compassion and understanding.
He added, "We need people who are compassionate towards each other and respect each other, to agree to disagree. From the church's side of things we need to be people who are pro-life during a difficult pregnancy and pro-life after a pregnancy."
Additional prayer services are taking place at Christ Community Church in Rochester beginning at 5:30pm with a second service starting at 7pm.