Powering the world through Rube Goldberg machines in north Iowa

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa - Some high school students are using creativity and a scientific mindset to complete Rube Goldberg machines, which take many elaborate steps to complete a simple task.
Using the theme 'Power the World', teams are displaying their creativity by using items like marbles, dominoes, even butter and dry ice, to make the task possible as part of the annual Engineering Machine Design Competition Monday at St. Ansgar High School. Using these elaborate steps, the West Hancock team, consisting of seniors Sydney Myers, Max Whipple, Taylor Goodrich and Emma Faust, took a slightly different approach.
"We decided on a secondary theme, which is 'energy through the ages.' We started with cavemen's fire, which was the first energy, then we jumped to the end with the world, and we went backwards from there," Myers said.
To create something this elaborate takes some time and a bit of trial and error. Teams have had a few months to create these machines, which are judged on having certain key components like chemical and electrical. Though the final product is running like it should, there is one part that's been iffy.
"Some of the stuff, like our hydraulic stuff, was probably the hardest to get perfected," Whipple said.
One team from Belmont, Wisconsin took part in the competition, the first time in the event's four-year history a team outside of Iowa took part. Ashlee Mylor, Abigail Reuter, Claire Dachelet, and Bristol Ogden all credit their STEM teacher for getting them interested in the project.
"He pulled up videos from past competitions, and we got a feel for it and started to incorporate ideas," Reuter said.
"We started with a windmill that we wanted to end with, and we knew we wanted to start with dominoes, so we filled the space," Dachelet said.
While some students may not go into the STEM career fields, these machines are just fun to put together.
Results from Monday's competition:
SR Division:
St. Ansgar
Sumner-Fredericksburg Team 1
Sumner-Fredericksburg Team 2
West Hancock
Northwood-Kensett Team 2
JR Division
Blessed Maria
Dike New Hartford Team 2
AWARD WINNERS:
1st place SR- Team #3 Sumner- Fredericksburg
2nd place SR- Team #1 from St. Ansgar
3rd place SR- Team #4 Sumner- Fredericksburg
1st place JR- Blessed Maria
2nd place JR- Dike New Hartford Team 2
Die Hard Award- Team #1 from St. Ansgar
Theme Award- Team #3 Sumner- Fredericksburg
People’ Choice Award- Team #3 Sumner- Fredericksburg
Curb Appeal- Team #1 from St. Ansgar
Recycling Award (Everything but the Kitchen Sink)- Team #8 West Hancock
Wonderfully Wacky- Team #5 Northwood-Kensett
The top three Senior teams and top two Junior teams will advance to the Midwest Engineering Design Championships.