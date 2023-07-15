 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...An Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution remains in
effect. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Red
or Unhealthy category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 6 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience
health effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Additional smoke is forecasted to arrive overnight. Keep windows
closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and;
to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air- water-land- climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Powerball prize jumps to an estimated $900 million after no jackpot winners Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
$699.8M Powerball jackpot won, ticket sold in California

(CNN) — The Powerball jackpot grand prize grew once again, climbing to a whopping $900 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers for the estimated $875 million prize Saturday were 2-9-43-55-57 and the Powerball was 18.

The jackpot for the next drawing on Monday – with an estimated cash value of $465.1 million – is the third largest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest US lottery jackpot behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year, and the $1.586 billion prize won in 2016, the lottery said.

While no one nabbed the grand prize Saturday, three tickets sold in Colorado and Texas matched all five white balls to each win $1 million prizes, according to Powerball.

There have now been 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner since its April 19 drawing, when a ticket in Ohio matched all six numbers to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million.

If a lucky winner matches all six numbers Monday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $900 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $465.1 million – both before taxes, according to Powerball.

The Powerball isn’t the only massive lottery prize this week. The Mega Millions jackpot winnings grew to an estimated $640 million after there were no winners Friday, according to its website.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday at 11 pm ET.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

