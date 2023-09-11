Possible new homeless shelter sparks controversy

ROCHESTER, MN.--A potential buy for the Old Town Hall has community members divided. Officials will be meeting at the residences of old town hall , which is located in the middle of the East Side Pioneers neighborhood.
The building is currently occupied by a financial services company owned by Jeff Allman and as housing for Luther college students.
It is also within walking distance of Mayo Field and the Riverwalk Rochester, a seven-story apartment complex built just four years ago.
With talks of a potential buyout of the building , Matthew Romanauski, president of the Eastside Neighborhood Association sent an email to Rochester Mayor Kim Norton stating.
While the association has "not taken an official stance on this change, I do not believe a homeless facility in our neighborhood would contribute to the progress we have made towards a safe and community focused area."
A neighbor of the Residences of Old Town Hall, Justin Annis, however, says it's proximity to downtown would be convenient for those experiencing homelessness.
"[It’s a] better place than any. It's rather have them somewhere in town where they're closer to stuff than put them away outside of town where it makes it harder for them to get to resources.”
One neighbor off camera said they believe using this facility could also help reduce crime.
Another said he didn't feel the change would affect him. KIMT News 3 also reached out to romanauski, for further comments but did not recieve a response.
Officials will be touring the facility Tuesay afternoon and discussing how shelter plans could be beneficial.